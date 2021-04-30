W.Va. High Court Won't Disqualify Judge From EQT Suits

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals refused to disqualify a state court judge from royalty disputes involving EQT Corp., shutting down the company's claims that the judge isn't impartial because he has a financial stake in oil and gas interests in the county he presides over. After reviewing the evidence submitted by EQT to support its allegations against Judge David W. Hummel Jr., the state supreme court determined "a conflict of interest does not exist and that Judge Hummel's disqualification is not warranted," according to an order signed by Chief Justice Evan H. Jenkins on April 26. The state high court refused...

