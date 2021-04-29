Nebraska Sheriff Accused Of Breaking Law With Pot Lawsuit

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A group backing medical marijuana legalization in Nebraska has accused a county sheriff of committing a felony by failing to disclose who paid for his successful lawsuit to kill off a medical pot ballot measure in 2020. An attorney acting on behalf of Nebraska Families for Medical Cannabis filed a citizen's complaint with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission on Monday alleging that Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner had violated state campaign finance laws when he filed his statement of financial interests with the commission in February and did not name the financier who covered the legal fees. In September, after...

