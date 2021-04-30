Reed Smith Reps Payless In $1.2M Cybercrime Insurance Row

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP is representing Payless as the company sues an insurer in Florida federal court for allegedly breaching a contract and failing to indemnify the retailer after hackers impersonated company officials and made off with over $1.2 million. Payless Inc. and several related entities contend that Beazley Insurance Co. Inc. breached the contract by failing to pay the retailer, which had taken out various insurance policies in the event such a fraudulent event occurred, according to Thursday's complaint in the Southern District of Florida. Payless alleges that the policies it took out with Beazley should cover the March 2019 heist,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS