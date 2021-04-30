Bausch Lobs IP Suit At Mylan Over Planned Trulance Generic

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Bausch has hit Mylan Laboratories Ltd., Agila Specialties Inc. and Viatris Inc. with a suit in Delaware federal court accusing the companies of infringing eight patents on its gastrointestinal medicine Trulance with planned generics. In a suit filed Thursday, Bausch Health Ireland Ltd. and Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. allege that Mylan, Agila and Viatris plan to market and sell generic plecanatide oral tablets prior to the patents' expirations. The complaint came just more than a week after Bausch filed a nearly identical infringement suit against MSN Laboratories over the same patents in New Jersey federal court. According to the suit, Mylan, Agila...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS