MPs Launch Inquiry On Climate Rules For Pension Plans

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 12:44 PM BST) -- Senior MPs have launched an inquiry into climate change reporting rules for pension plans that are being considered by the government, ahead of a United Nations conference on the environment in Britain in November. The parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee said its inquiry will look into how similar rules have been rolled out elsewhere in the world and how the government can learn from that. The Department for Work and Pensions floated plans in January for a new climate reporting regime for trustees of U.K. retirement savings plans, who manage £2 trillion ($2.8 trillion) in assets. "The committee's inquiry is examining...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS