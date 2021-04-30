Activists To Pressure 'Secret' Insurers In Oil Project

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 4:27 PM BST) -- Environmental activists plan to pile pressure on Lloyd's of London and insurance groups over their backing of an oil sands project after a Canadian watchdog said the identities of insurers can remain a secret. The Canada Energy Regulator has ruled in favor of an appeal by Trans Mountain to withhold the reveal the names of the insurers behind its oil sands pipeline project, saying doing so could be expected to make it harder for it to secure insurance at a reasonable price. The watchdog is also concerned that the competitive position of Trans Mountain, which is owned by the Canadian government,...

