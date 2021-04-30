FCA Proposes Relaxing Suspension Rules For SPAC Listings

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 12:00 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority set out proposals on Friday to relax rules governing how special purpose acquisition companies gain listing on London's stock exchange as it seeks to boost the market's international appeal. Britain's City watchdog is looking to relax rules on how special purpose acquisition companies gain listing on the London Stock Exchange after growing competition from other major markets. (iStock.com/Manakin). The City regulator said it is consulting on amendments to the U.K.'s Listing Rules that would make it easier for so-called SPACs to float on the London Stock Exchange. The "blank check companies" are formed solely to raise capital...

