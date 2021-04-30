UK Finance Firms Warn Of Homeworking, Insider Threats

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 5:47 PM BST) -- Bankers and insurers have told regulators and crime agency officials that their systems are under strain from homeworking and could also be maliciously or accidentally compromised by workers. Insider threats by current or former employees are a "large challenge" for the technical operations of financial services companies, according to a Financial Conduct Authority insight paper published Thursday. Businesses said one of the biggest insider threats comes from staff who have privileged technical access to systems, or former workers who still have access and can reach operations remotely, the regulator said. The concerns were raised by companies that are part of so-called...

