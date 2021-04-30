New Credit Suisse Boss Pledges Review, Risk Exec Exits

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 4:15 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse's incoming chairman has said he plans to revamp how the company manages risks after it found itself at the center of two crises that have cost it billions after a hedge fund and a supply-chain finance company imploded. António Horta-Osório said after his confirmation at a shareholders meeting on Friday that he will work with Credit Suisse Group AG's board and management to scrutinize how risks are being assessed, managed and controlled at the Zurich-based investment bank. Shareholders elected Horta-Osório chairman with a 96.45% majority during Credit Suisse's annual general meeting on Friday, meaning he will replace Urs Rohner,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS