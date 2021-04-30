Pro Say: What Opioid Crisis? Drugmakers Test Bold New Tack

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- After years of denying responsibility for the opioid crisis, major drugmakers are trying out a bolder defense in a trial that just kicked off in California: downplaying the severity of the crisis itself. This Week Ep. 198: What Opioid Crisis? Drugmakers Test Bold New Tack Your browser does not support the audio element. On this week's episode, we're unpacking the massive trial in which California counties are seeking $50 billion in damages from the pharmaceutical giants. The companies are fighting back with a strategy that's striking in the context of opioid litigation, but as our senior health care reporter wrote this...

