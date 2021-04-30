UK Top Court Axes Evidence Test For Extraditions

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 4:53 PM BST) -- Britain's top court has struck down a heightened legal test for admitting evidence on whether European states broke promises to treat extradited prisoners humanely, ruling that U.K. judges have leeway to look at the evidence when considering international arrest warrants. Britain's top court says that U.K. judges have leeway to look at the evidence when considering international arrest warrants. (iStock.com/claudiodivizia). The U.K. Supreme Court has overturned part of an extradition ruling that narrowed the circumstances in which evidence could be admitted alleging that European states had breached their assurances about the treatment of prisoners. The court found on Friday that, although there...

