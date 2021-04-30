Indiana Enacts $44B Biennium Budget With E-Cigarette Tax

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Indiana's $44 billion budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023, signed by the governor, contains new taxes on electronic cigarettes, alters school funding formulas and updates state conformity to the federal tax code. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed H.B. 1001 Thursday. The bill adopts new taxes on open and closed cartridges of e-cigarettes, conforms the state to the federal tax code as in effect on March 31, and creates and expands various state tax credits. The bill also enforces greater teacher pay and expands school voucher programs. The budget was sent to Holcomb last week after the House accepted Senate changes...

