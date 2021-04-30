IRS Updates Draft Int'l Tax Forms For Partnerships, S Corps

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The IRS unveiled Friday updated 2021 draft forms to report international tax matters for pass-through entities such as partnerships and S corporations and said it plans to offer guidance providing some penalty relief this year for pass-throughs, partners and shareholders. Redesigned forms are meant to help partnerships and S corporations by explaining how to provide international tax information, the IRS said. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) The Internal Revenue Service shared updated early drafts of Schedules K-2 and K-3 for Form 8865, which is used to report the income of foreign partnerships, Form 1065, which is used to report partners' shares of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS