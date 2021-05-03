Maynard Cooper Nabs Experienced Employment Atty In Mobile

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale PC added an experienced attorney with more than a decade of experience in the employment law field as a shareholder in Mobile, the firm announced. Anne Laurie McClurkin joined Maynard Cooper last Monday after having spent time with the Kullman Firm, a Southeastern employment boutique, and before that, she spent 15 years with McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge LLC. McClurkin told Law360 on Monday that she chose to join Maynard Cooper because of the firm's capability to offer a wider variety of services to her clients along with the firm's culture and the quality of its...

