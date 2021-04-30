2,000 Maine Nurses Unionize In Big Win For Labor

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Approximately 2,000 nurses and other workers at Maine's largest hospital have voted to unionize with National Nurses United in one of the largest successful union drives in years, according to a union press release. Following a tally Thursday of an election conducted by mail, nurses at Maine Medical Center voted 1,001-750 in favor of unionizing, according to a National Nurses United and Maine State Nurses Association press release, the first union for nurses at the hospital. The bargaining unit appears to be the largest to hold a successful National Labor Relations Board election since 2018, according to board data. Maddy Riker, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS