EPA Eyes Environmental Justice In Toxic Reporting Updates

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it will begin requiring companies to report releases of more chemicals, including ethylene oxide, as part of a series of updates the EPA head described as part of the agency's fresh focus on environmental justice. The EPA will also expand public access to the chemical release inventory that is compiled from the reporting in an effort to promote greater transparency and access to data about dangerous pollutants threatening communities, the agency said in a statement. The EPA's Toxics Release Inventory, or TRI, update will require more types of facilities to report toxic releases and...

