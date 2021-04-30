Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Pick Ketanji Jackson Worth $1.69M, Records Show

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge nominated for elevation to the D.C. Circuit has reported personal net worth close to $1.69 million in disclosures to the U.S. Senate.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, believed to be on the short list for President Joe Biden's first U.S. Supreme Court pick, detailed her assets, liabilities and recent income sources in required disclosures filed with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge Jackson reported total assets of just over $3.03 million as of the March 6 report, which the Judiciary Committee staff provided to Law360 following her Thursday confirmation hearing.

The judge reported total liabilities approaching $1.35...

