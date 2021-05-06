CFPB May Fill Enforcement Gap After FTC's High Court Loss

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- As the Federal Trade Commission looks for a way forward after its bruising encounter with the U.S. Supreme Court last month, fintech firms and other non-banks could see the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau step in to pick up enforcement slack. The smoke is still clearing from the high court's April 22 decision that sharply curtailed the commission's ability to pursue monetary relief from lawbreakers in federal court, a rebuke that has cast a pall over two dozen pending cases and sent lawmakers scrambling to come up with a fix. But while Congress may eventually giveth what the justices taketh away, financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS