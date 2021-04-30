Fox Rothschild Adds 4 Attys To Tax Group With Atlanta Merger

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP said Friday it's merging with a small Atlanta-based firm that focuses on trusts and estates, a move that expands its presence in the Southern city and bolsters its practice centered around tax matters. Four attorneys from Abrams Davis Mason Long will join the firm's taxation and wealth planning practice group as part of the combination, Fox Rothschild said in a statement. The attorneys — Mary Balent Long, Suzanne G. Mason, Haley A. Schwartz and Laura B. Traylor — will join a national practice that includes more than 100 lawyers, according to the firm. Fox Rothschild chair Mark L....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS