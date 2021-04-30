NY Cement Plant To Pay $850K For Water Pollution

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A New York cement plant will pay an $850,000 penalty for discharging aluminum, oil, grease and other toxins into a creek that connects to the Hudson River for years, and update its water pollution control plans, New York's attorney general said Friday. In a settlement filed in New York federal court alongside a complaint Wednesday, Holcim US Inc. agreed to the penalty as well as a third-party audit of its cement plant in upstate New York, and to submit a revised solid waste management facility permit to the state's Department of Environmental Conservation addressing revised regulatory requirements. In a statement Friday,...

