Supreme Court's Textualists Clash Over Meaning Of Word 'A'

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh may both identify as textualists, but that doesn't mean they always agree on how to interpret a statute's text. In an immigration ruling Thursday, the two Donald Trump appointees spilled 40 pages of ink arguing over the meaning of the word "a." The conservative takeover of the Supreme Court has elevated textualism — the judicial method of looking foremost to the text of a law to understand its meaning — to a central place in statutory interpretation cases. But as the decision in Niz-Chavez v. Garland showed on Thursday, textualists don't always...

