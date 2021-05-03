Retiring Del. Chancellor Makes TransPerfect Pay $3.2M In Fees

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Comparing his effort to cleaning up a mess made by "pizza thrown at a wall," Delaware's seemingly exasperated outgoing chancellor ordered TransPerfect Global Inc. and its co-founder to pay $3.2 million in fees to a court-appointed custodian who spent years mired in legal fights over the company's sale. Retiring Delaware Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard, in one of his last acts before stepping down, ordered global translation company TransPerfect and co-founder Philip Shawe to pay custodian Robert B. Pincus fees and expenses totaling more than $3.2 million in a caustic opinion issued Friday. "The vast majority of this amount was incurred because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS