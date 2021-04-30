Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission kept busy pushing several enforcement actions in court, including its case targeting Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions, while U.K. enforcers opened a slew of new probes and the European Commission induced the abandonment of an Air Canada deal. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from April. Challenges Illumina Inc. got the district court piece of the FTC's challenge to its planned $8 billion purchase of cancer testing company Grail Inc. moved from D.C. to its home state of California on April 20. The FTC challenged the deal in March over concerns about innovation in...

