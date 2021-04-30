4th Circ. Nixes Nuclear Engineer's Gov't Whistleblower Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit rejected a whistleblower suit brought by a Nuclear Regulatory Commission engineer against the agency, noting in a decision on Friday that the relevant laws and U.S. Supreme Court decisions only protect tipsters from retaliation by "persons" and not government entities. While making clear it was not passing judgment on the "right thing to do" and noting that whistleblower protections can help prevent "catastrophic" safety lapses at power plants, the three-judge panel said it would be up to Congress to extend protections for whistleblowers against government retaliation. Though the Energy Reorganization Act of 1974 was later amended to encourage...

