4th Circ. Revives Virginia Detective's ADA Case

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A former police officer in Virginia can have a second shot at his suit claiming his city forced him to retire or accept an unwanted transfer instead of giving him a disability accommodation that would have allowed him to keep his detective job, the Fourth Circuit ruled Friday.

A three-judge panel overturned a Virginia federal court's summary judgment ruling for the city of Newport News in Michael Wirtes' Americans with Disabilities Act case. The panel said the city was too quick to force the detective to transfer when he developed a medical condition from the heavy belts the city required police...

