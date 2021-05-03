Pa. AG Can Join FTC's Fraud Suit Against Publisher

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The attorney general of Pennsylvania can sue a publisher of business newsletters and law books under the state's consumer protection law because even business-to-business transactions fall under the AG's "public enforcement" powers under the law, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky on Friday rejected arguments from Malvern, Pennsylvania-based American Future Systems Inc. — doing business under the names Progressive Business Publications and the Center for Employment Education Law — which had claimed that the attorney general can enforce the law against deceptive business practices only when the practices target individual consumers, rather than other businesses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS