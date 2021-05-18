Minn. Gov., Leaders Agree On Budget With Full PPP Relief

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Minnesota's legislative leaders and governor reached agreement on a $51.2 billion budget that will include full conformity on Paycheck Protection Program loans, although the details of the state's omnibus tax bill and other legislation will be determined later. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said on Monday they had reached a "numbers-only" agreement on a budget for the 2022-2023 biennium. The deal includes full deductibility of forgiven PPP loans in line with federal treatment, instead of the cap of $350,000 per forgiven loan that was proposed in H.B. 991, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS