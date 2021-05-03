Pay Gaps, Isolation Drive Veteran Female Attys From Law

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A multitude of factors, including compensation systems "rife with gender bias" and hypercompetitive environments that erode collegiality, can cause experienced female attorneys to consider leaving the practice of law, according to a new report published Monday. The research is the latest in a series of reports commissioned by the American Bar Association examining the systemic barriers women continue to face in the legal industry. It also comes on the heels of a separate ABA survey released last week finding that the COVID-19 pandemic was causing more women to consider working part-time or leaving the profession altogether. Monday's study — written by...

