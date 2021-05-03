EPA Kicks Off Effort To Reduce Hydrofluorocarbon Use

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday took the first steps toward reducing the production and consumption of hydrofluorocarbons by floating a new rule that will establish a baseline from which to calibrate regulatory reductions of what the agency says are climate change-causing chemicals. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said Monday that a "phasedown" of HFCs, which he said can be hundreds to thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, is a part of President Joe Biden's overall climate change strategy. Regan said the rule is intended to support a decrease in the production and import of...

