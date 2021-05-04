Former Trump Interior Secretary Rejoins Brownstein Hyatt

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A controversial former Trump administration secretary of the interior has returned to Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP in its lobbying practice, the firm confirmed Tuesday. David Bernhardt, who was elevated from deputy to secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior after Ryan Zinke resigned in late 2018, previously also served in the DOI during the George W. Bush administration and worked at Brownstein Hyatt before and between stints in public service. He rejoins the firm as a senior counsel, telling Law360 Pulse that he wishes to divide his time between his private practice and his work with unspecified charities and...

