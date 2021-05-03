USPTO Refusal To Register Cannabis TMs Hurts Public

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's policy of rejecting applications to register trademarks that identify nonhemp cannabis products, as well as certain hemp CBD products,[1] reflects an unduly doctrinaire approach that ultimately makes Americans less safe. As the cannabis industry continues to enter the business mainstream, the extension of trademark rights to cannabis companies' products would provide them with additional incentives to develop reputations for quality and safety, setting them apart from actors on the margins of legal markets at the state level. In addition, it would empower cannabis companies to, in concert with law enforcement, pursue counterfeiters peddling unregulated products....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS