Justices Want SG's Take On American Axle Patent Fight

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the solicitor general to weigh in on a sharply split Federal Circuit ruling that an American Axle driveshaft patent is invalid for claiming a natural law, the third time the high court has asked for the government's input on patent eligibility in little over two years. The justices invited the government to file a brief on a petition from American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. that argued the Federal Circuit's 6-6 decision last July was indicative of a patent system "desperate for the court's guidance" and "cry[ing] for its help." That ruling had affirmed a...

