Merck Unit Fined €7.5M For Hiding Project In EU M&A Review

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust officials fined Germany's Merck unit Sigma-Aldrich Corp. €7.5 million ($9 million) on Monday for "providing misleading information" when merging with Merck on a project that it may have wanted to avoid divesting. The European Commission did not conclude outright that Sigma-Aldrich deliberately withheld information on its iCap innovation project, instead basing the fine on the company's conduct "providing, deliberately or at least negligently, incorrect or misleading information" when offering to divest assets to address EU concerns of competitive overlap with Merck KGaA in certain laboratory chemicals. But Monday's announcement suggested that the company may in fact have concealed information....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS