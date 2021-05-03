Dechert Brings Back Ex-DOJ Atty For White Collar Litigation

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Dechert LLP has rehired a former partner who recently spent four years at the U.S. Department of Justice to its litigation practice with a focus on white collar and regulatory matters, the firm announced Monday. Steven Engel, who has spent the last 15 years in a revolving door between Dechert and the federal government, was most recently an assistant attorney general serving as chief counsel to the attorney general and top legal adviser for the president and the cabinet. "We are very excited to welcome Steve back to Dechert. He is an exceptionally talented lawyer and a wonderful colleague," Andrew Levander,...

