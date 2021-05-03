INX Raises $85M In First IPO Of Registered Security Token

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Blockchain-based trading platform INX said Monday it raised roughly $85 million in the first IPO of a blockchain-based security token to be registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gibraltar-headquartered INX Ltd. sold about 95 million tokens for $0.90 apiece in a multi-stage offering that wrapped up Monday. That was less than its original plan to offer 130 million tokens, prompting INX to remove from registration the roughly 30 million tokens that remained unsold, according to SEC filings. The INX token is a so-called security token, a digital asset that functions like a security under U.S. law and is regulated...

