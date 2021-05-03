Split NLRB Says GWU Hospital Didn't Illegally Brush Off Union

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A split National Labor Relations Board panel reversed an agency judge's decision that The George Washington University Hospital violated federal labor law by refusing to sincerely bargain with a union, finding that the hospital's bargaining proposals were not bad-faith attempts to reach an agreement. The majority of the three-member panel on Friday dismissed a complaint accusing the hospital of violating the National Labor Relations Act by engaging in bad-faith bargaining with the 1199 Service Employees International Union. Former NLRB general counsel Peter Robb filed the complaint in 2018 against the hospital, owned by The George Washington University and District Hospital Partners...

