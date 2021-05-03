4th Circ. Divided Over Convicted W.Va. Justice's New Trial Bid

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The full Fourth Circuit appeared split Monday over convicted former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry's request for a retrial or an evidentiary proceeding in his fraud case, with several judges asserting he hasn't made a credible claim that a juror improperly viewed information on Twitter ahead of and during the 2018 trial. At least five members of the en banc panel seemed ready to uphold a split three-judge panel's December ruling that affirmed a lower court's decision to sentence Loughry to two years in prison on 10 counts of fraud and false statement. But at least two judges expressly said...

