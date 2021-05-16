Legally Recognizing Coercive Control Can Help Abuse Victims

By Allison Mahoney and Lindsay Lieberman |

Allison Mahoney Lindsay Lieberman

It is unlawful for a person to repeatedly or continuously engage in a course of behavior towards another person that is coercive or controlling when both persons are personally connected and which results in a person causing the victim to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence will be used against the victim or which results in mental distress to the victim resulting in a substantial adverse effect on the victims' day-to-day activities.[20]