Global E-Commerce Firm Leads Quartet Of IPO Launches

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Cross-border e-commerce platform Global-e Online Ltd. set a price range Monday to raise about $360 million in an initial public offering, leading four companies to launch IPO plans that could raise $802 million combined under the guidance of seven law firms, bolstering early May's pipeline. Petah-Tikva, Israel-based Global e-Online, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP and Israeli firm Meitar, told regulators it plans to offer 15 million shares priced between $23 to $25 each. Global-e Online develops technology to make cross-border commerce easier, including a platform that interacts with shoppers in their native languages. "Our platform was purpose-built for international shoppers...

