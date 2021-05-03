Green Thumb Enters Va. With $80M Dharma Pharma Purchase

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- With two months before marijuana becomes fully legal in Virginia, multistate cannabis operator Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Monday that it would enter the commonwealth with the $80 million purchase of medical cannabis company Dharma Pharmaceuticals LLC. As part of the deal, Green Thumb will acquire Abingdon-based Dharma for 80% stock and 20% cash, a company spokesperson said. The acquisition will add a Virginia dispensary and production facility to Green Thumb's portfolio, as well as one of the state's five existing vertically integrated medical cannabis licenses. "We look forward to serving Virginia's current medical patients, and future adult-use consumers, while supporting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS