Ex-EPA Head Joins Heritage Foundation Think Tank

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The former leader of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump said Monday he has joined The Heritage Foundation as a visiting fellow, where he'll weigh in publicly on regulations, climate change and other matters. Andrew Wheeler, who served as EPA administrator from April 2018 to January 2021, told Law360 he's been involved on and off with the conservative think tank for 30 years and that it's a great fit for him to continue his environmental policy work. As a visiting fellow, Wheeler said he'll write papers, write op-eds and participate at in-house conferences, among other things....

