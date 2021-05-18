PTAB Judge Encourages Junior Attys To Ask For Help In Args

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge on Tuesday encouraged junior attorneys arguing before the board to ask their more senior colleagues for help when needed, saying it doesn't harm their credibility but increases it. Speaking at a virtual U.S. Patent and Trademark Office event celebrating one year of the agency's Legal Experience and Advancement Program, or LEAP, which lets junior attorneys argue at the board with some guardrails, Lead Administrative Patent Judge Michelle Ankenbrand said attorneys shouldn't hesitate to ask for help. The USPTO's Janet Gongola, Finjan's Julie Mar-Spinola, Sterne Kessler's Ian Soule, Winston & Strawn's Kathi Vidal and PTAB...

