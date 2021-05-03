Jones Day, K&L Gates Land Trump Administration DOL Attys

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Two lawyers who previously held high-ranking posts in ex-President Donald Trump's Department of Labor have joined Jones Day and K&L Gates as partners in Washington, D.C. Former U.S. Solicitor of Labor Kate O'Scannlain moves to Jones Day's labor and employment practice after more than three years as the highest-ranking woman in the U.S. Department of Labor, according to the firm. Craig Leen, who was director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs for two and a half years, is the latest addition to K&L Gates' labor, employment and workplace safety practice group, a spokesperson for the firm confirmed Monday....

