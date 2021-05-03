ITC Sees Alternative Legal Services Outstripping Law Firms

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A new International Trade Commission report found that alternative legal service providers, which include legal process outsourcing firms and the Big Four accounting firms, have outpaced the growth of traditional law firms in recent years. The Recent Trends In U.S. Services Trade: 2021 Annual Report found that the growth of ALSPs is being driven by their increased use by law firms and corporations, the adoption of in-house ALSPs by some firms and increased competition between accounting firms and law firms. "As demand for services provided by law firms overall in each year since 2010 has either declined or grown very slowly...

