Enforcer To Regulator? FTC Dems Eye Antitrust Rulemaking

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- Is the Federal Trade Commission a competition regulator? For years agency officials have answered no, saying the commission is an enforcer that lays down antitrust do's and don'ts primarily by going after mergers and conduct that harm competition, setting adjudicated precedent for companies to follow rather than agency-created rules. For instance, in August, then-FTC Bureau of Competition chief Ian Conner emphasized that the commission "is a law enforcement agency and not a regulator," with a focus on preventing anti-competitive conduct by enforcing antitrust laws. "In order [to] reach any conclusions about a particular company or industry sector, an antitrust enforcer has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS