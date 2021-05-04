Ex-Coke Atty Becomes Interim CLO At Cannabis Giant Tilray

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A former longtime in-house lawyer at Coca-Cola is now the interim chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Canadian cannabis company Tilray, following its completed merger this week with Aphria, a grower and consumer packaged goods manufacturer. Dara Redler, who has been general counsel at Tilray since 2019 and earlier in her career worked at the Atlanta-based beverage giant, was listed in the announcement on Monday among the members of the executive leadership team at the newly combined company, which is known as Tilray. Irwin Simon, chairman and CEO of the Canadian-based Aphria, now leads Tilray in the same roles....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS