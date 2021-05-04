Insurers Burn Cookware Co.'s Coverage Bid In Frying Pan Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has freed a trio of insurers from having to cover Tristar Products Inc. in a proposed class action over allegedly defective nonstick frying pans, saying the underlying litigation does not allege any unforeseeable wrongdoing on Tristar's part. U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Leeson said Monday Evanston Insurance Co., Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. and a Hiscox insurance unit are not obligated to defend or indemnify the cookware maker because the underlying litigation never alleges an "occurrence" as required by the policies. The fact that the underlying consumers allege the product defect was a widespread issue experienced by...

