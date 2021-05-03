2nd Circ. Reprimands 'Annoyance' Atty After Hearing Ejection

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit grievance panel reprimanded the self-described "annoyance lawyer," who was kicked out of a 2019 hearing after making sarcastic remarks, finding Monday that his public discourtesy while insulting a judge was unwarranted. Queens-based attorney Todd C. Bank, who was ordered out of a Second Circuit courtroom in December 2019 for lobbing sarcastic remarks at a judge and then refusing to drop his demand for rebuttal time, was correct to later identify his behavior during the incident as "acrimonious and insulting," the grievance panel said. They rejected his "suggestion" that his conduct should be viewed in the light of prior...

