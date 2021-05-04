2 Firms Edge Out Peers As IPO Market Endures SPAC Slump

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins and Davis Polk guided the most initial public offerings of any firms in April, a month that generated a robust amount of IPO work for capital markets attorneys despite fewer special purpose acquisition companies going public. Some 49 companies went public in April, raising more than $15 billion total, based on data from the Nasdaq stock exchange and IPO research firm Renaissance Capital. The tally includes companies that went public through traditional IPOs, direct listings or SPACs. The results mark a notable drop from the breakneck pace of the first quarter of 2021. March alone saw 155 companies...

