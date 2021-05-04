EU Delays Deadline Again On Aon-Willis $30B Merger Probe

Law360, London (May 4, 2021, 2:34 PM BST) -- The European Commission has further delayed the deadline for its probe into the $30 billion merger between insurance giants Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson, pushing back the date from July 27 to Aug. 3. It is the second time the probe deadline has been pushed back after Aon offered unspecified commitments to the commission in early April. Analysts say the company has likely offered to sell off parts of Willis in order to ensure the deal goes through. A spokeswoman for the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, said on Monday that the deadline extension had been agreed with both...

